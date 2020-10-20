1 Iranian Rial =
0.41198887 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMM = 2.42725 IRR
TMM replaced by TMT
IRR
TMM
|1 IRR
|0.411989 TMM
|5 IRR
|2.05994 TMM
|10 IRR
|4.11989 TMM
|25 IRR
|10.2997 TMM
|50 IRR
|20.5994 TMM
|100 IRR
|41.1989 TMM
|500 IRR
|205.994 TMM
|1,000 IRR
|411.989 TMM
|5,000 IRR
|2,059.94 TMM
|10,000 IRR
|4,119.89 TMM
1 IRR = 0 TMM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000083566
|0.000083956
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000082409
|0.000082394
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000083001
|0.000083241
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.
