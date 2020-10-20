1 IRR to STN - Convert Iranian Rials to Sao Tomean Dobras

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00054506316 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 1,834.65 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:05 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra

irr
IRR
stn
STN
1 IRR0.000545063 STN
5 IRR0.00272532 STN
10 IRR0.00545063 STN
25 IRR0.0136266 STN
50 IRR0.0272532 STN
100 IRR0.0545063 STN
500 IRR0.272532 STN
1,000 IRR0.545063 STN
5,000 IRR2.72532 STN
10,000 IRR5.45063 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Iranian Rial

stn
STN
irr
IRR
1 STN1,834.65 IRR
5 STN9,173.25 IRR
10 STN18,346.5 IRR
25 STN45,866.2 IRR
50 STN91,732.5 IRR
100 STN183,465 IRR
500 STN917,325 IRR
1,000 STN1,834,650 IRR
5,000 STN9,173,250 IRR
10,000 STN18,346,500 IRR

IRR to STN Chart

1 IRR = 0 STN

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000551600.00055666
Low
0.000532890.00053289
Average
0.000542920.00054444
Volatility
0.64%0.83%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

