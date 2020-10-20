1 IRR to STD - Convert Iranian Rials to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.54437051 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 1.83698 IRR

STD replaced by STN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:13 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra

irr
IRR
std
STD
1 IRR0.544371 STD
5 IRR2.72185 STD
10 IRR5.44371 STD
25 IRR13.6093 STD
50 IRR27.2185 STD
100 IRR54.4371 STD
500 IRR272.185 STD
1,000 IRR544.371 STD
5,000 IRR2,721.85 STD
10,000 IRR5,443.71 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Iranian Rial

std
STD
irr
IRR
1 STD1.83698 IRR
5 STD9.18492 IRR
10 STD18.3698 IRR
25 STD45.9246 IRR
50 STD91.8492 IRR
100 STD183.698 IRR
500 STD918.492 IRR
1,000 STD1,836.98 IRR
5,000 STD9,184.92 IRR
10,000 STD18,369.8 IRR

IRR to STD Chart

1 IRR = 0 STD

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000551600.00055666
Low
0.000532890.00053289
Average
0.000542920.00054444
Volatility
0.64%0.83%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings