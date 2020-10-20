1 IRR to SRG - Convert Iranian Rials to Surinamese Guilders

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.72176636 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 1.38549 IRR

SRG replaced by SRD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:13 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Surinamese Guilder

irr
IRR
srg
SRG
1 IRR0.721766 SRG
5 IRR3.60883 SRG
10 IRR7.21766 SRG
25 IRR18.0442 SRG
50 IRR36.0883 SRG
100 IRR72.1766 SRG
500 IRR360.883 SRG
1,000 IRR721.766 SRG
5,000 IRR3,608.83 SRG
10,000 IRR7,217.66 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Iranian Rial

srg
SRG
irr
IRR
1 SRG1.38549 IRR
5 SRG6.92745 IRR
10 SRG13.8549 IRR
25 SRG34.6372 IRR
50 SRG69.2745 IRR
100 SRG138.549 IRR
500 SRG692.745 IRR
1,000 SRG1,385.49 IRR
5,000 SRG6,927.45 IRR
10,000 SRG13,854.9 IRR

IRR to SRG Chart

1 IRR = 0 SRG

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000766810.00083295
Low
0.000721860.00072186
Average
0.000744590.00078130
Volatility
1.66%1.87%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings