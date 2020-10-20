1 Iranian Rial =
1.4161069 Sudanese Dinars
1 SDD = 0.706161 IRR
SDD replaced by SDG
IRR
SDD
|1 IRR
|1.41611 SDD
|5 IRR
|7.08053 SDD
|10 IRR
|14.1611 SDD
|25 IRR
|35.4027 SDD
|50 IRR
|70.8053 SDD
|100 IRR
|141.611 SDD
|500 IRR
|708.053 SDD
|1,000 IRR
|1,416.11 SDD
|5,000 IRR
|7,080.53 SDD
|10,000 IRR
|14,161.1 SDD
1 IRR = 0 SDD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014287
|0.014401
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013827
|0.013663
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014083
|0.014126
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.14%
|1.07%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.
