1 IRR to SBD - Convert Iranian Rials to Solomon Islander Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00019611106 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 5,099.15 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:04 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Solomon Islander Dollar

irr
IRR
sbd
SBD
1 IRR0.000196111 SBD
5 IRR0.000980555 SBD
10 IRR0.00196111 SBD
25 IRR0.00490278 SBD
50 IRR0.00980555 SBD
100 IRR0.0196111 SBD
500 IRR0.0980555 SBD
1,000 IRR0.196111 SBD
5,000 IRR0.980555 SBD
10,000 IRR1.96111 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Iranian Rial

sbd
SBD
irr
IRR
1 SBD5,099.15 IRR
5 SBD25,495.8 IRR
10 SBD50,991.5 IRR
25 SBD127,479 IRR
50 SBD254,958 IRR
100 SBD509,915 IRR
500 SBD2,549,580 IRR
1,000 SBD5,099,150 IRR
5,000 SBD25,495,800 IRR
10,000 SBD50,991,500 IRR

IRR to SBD Chart

1 IRR = 0 SBD

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000201420.00020177
Low
0.000195020.00019438
Average
0.000197160.00019818
Volatility
0.83%0.87%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Solomon Islander Dollar info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings