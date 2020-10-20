1 Iranian Rial =
0.030934228 Rwandan Francs
1 RWF = 32.3267 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.030934228 Rwandan Francs
1 RWF = 32.3267 IRR
IRR
RWF
|1 IRR
|0.0309342 RWF
|5 IRR
|0.154671 RWF
|10 IRR
|0.309342 RWF
|25 IRR
|0.773356 RWF
|50 IRR
|1.54671 RWF
|100 IRR
|3.09342 RWF
|500 IRR
|15.4671 RWF
|1,000 IRR
|30.9342 RWF
|5,000 IRR
|154.671 RWF
|10,000 IRR
|309.342 RWF
1 IRR = 0 RWF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031438
|0.031438
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.030509
|0.030360
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.031059
|0.030920
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.More Rwandan Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings