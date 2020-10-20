1 Iranian Rial =
1.0870264 Romanian Lei
1 ROL = 0.919941 IRR
ROL replaced by RON
IRR
ROL
|1 IRR
|1.08703 ROL
|5 IRR
|5.43513 ROL
|10 IRR
|10.8703 ROL
|25 IRR
|27.1757 ROL
|50 IRR
|54.3513 ROL
|100 IRR
|108.703 ROL
|500 IRR
|543.513 ROL
|1,000 IRR
|1,087.03 ROL
|5,000 IRR
|5,435.13 ROL
|10,000 IRR
|10,870.3 ROL
1 IRR = 0 ROL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00011081
|0.00011192
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00010766
|0.00010766
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00010961
|0.00010993
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.62%
The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.
