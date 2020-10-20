1 Iranian Rial =
0.000090768573 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 11,017.0 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
PGK
|1 IRR
|0.0000907686 PGK
|5 IRR
|0.000453843 PGK
|10 IRR
|0.000907686 PGK
|25 IRR
|0.00226921 PGK
|50 IRR
|0.00453843 PGK
|100 IRR
|0.00907686 PGK
|500 IRR
|0.0453843 PGK
|1,000 IRR
|0.0907686 PGK
|5,000 IRR
|0.453843 PGK
|10,000 IRR
|0.907686 PGK
1 IRR = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000092832
|0.000092832
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000090189
|0.000089021
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000091187
|0.000091043
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
