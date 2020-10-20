1 IRR to NZD - Convert Iranian Rials to New Zealand Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000038793307 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 25,777.6 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:35 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to New Zealand Dollar

irr
IRR
nzd
NZD
1 IRR0.0000387933 NZD
5 IRR0.000193967 NZD
10 IRR0.000387933 NZD
25 IRR0.000969833 NZD
50 IRR0.00193967 NZD
100 IRR0.00387933 NZD
500 IRR0.0193967 NZD
1,000 IRR0.0387933 NZD
5,000 IRR0.193967 NZD
10,000 IRR0.387933 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to Iranian Rial

nzd
NZD
irr
IRR
1 NZD25,777.6 IRR
5 NZD128,888 IRR
10 NZD257,776 IRR
25 NZD644,441 IRR
50 NZD1,288,880 IRR
100 NZD2,577,760 IRR
500 NZD12,888,800 IRR
1,000 NZD25,777,600 IRR
5,000 NZD128,888,000 IRR
10,000 NZD257,776,000 IRR

IRR to NZD Chart

1 IRR = 0 NZD

1 Iranian Rial to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000391170.000040553
Low
0.0000381130.000038113
Average
0.0000386610.000039288
Volatility
0.51%0.72%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

