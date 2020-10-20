1 Iranian Rial =
0.003164685 Nepalese Rupees
1 NPR = 315.987 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
NPR
|1 IRR
|0.00316468 NPR
|5 IRR
|0.0158234 NPR
|10 IRR
|0.0316468 NPR
|25 IRR
|0.0791171 NPR
|50 IRR
|0.158234 NPR
|100 IRR
|0.316468 NPR
|500 IRR
|1.58234 NPR
|1,000 IRR
|3.16468 NPR
|5,000 IRR
|15.8234 NPR
|10,000 IRR
|31.6468 NPR
1 IRR = 0 NPR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031849
|0.0032030
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031394
|0.0031373
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031663
|0.0031757
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Nepalese Rupee info
