1 Iranian Rial =
0.00036264736 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 2,757.50 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00036264736 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 2,757.50 IRR
IRR
MVR
|1 IRR
|0.000362647 MVR
|5 IRR
|0.00181324 MVR
|10 IRR
|0.00362647 MVR
|25 IRR
|0.00906618 MVR
|50 IRR
|0.0181324 MVR
|100 IRR
|0.0362647 MVR
|500 IRR
|0.181324 MVR
|1,000 IRR
|0.362647 MVR
|5,000 IRR
|1.81324 MVR
|10,000 IRR
|3.62647 MVR
1 IRR = 0 MVR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036807
|0.00036942
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035977
|0.00035977
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00036505
|0.00036661
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.69%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.More Maldivian Rufiyaa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings