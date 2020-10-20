1 IRR to MUR - Convert Iranian Rials to Mauritian Rupees

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0011134296 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 898.126 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:46 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Mauritian Rupee

irr
IRR
mur
MUR
1 IRR0.00111343 MUR
5 IRR0.00556715 MUR
10 IRR0.0111343 MUR
25 IRR0.0278357 MUR
50 IRR0.0556715 MUR
100 IRR0.111343 MUR
500 IRR0.556715 MUR
1,000 IRR1.11343 MUR
5,000 IRR5.56715 MUR
10,000 IRR11.1343 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Iranian Rial

mur
MUR
irr
IRR
1 MUR898.126 IRR
5 MUR4,490.63 IRR
10 MUR8,981.26 IRR
25 MUR22,453.1 IRR
50 MUR44,906.3 IRR
100 MUR89,812.6 IRR
500 MUR449,063 IRR
1,000 MUR898,126 IRR
5,000 MUR4,490,630 IRR
10,000 MUR8,981,260 IRR

IRR to MUR Chart

1 IRR = 0 MUR

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00112350.0011404
Low
0.00108290.0010829
Average
0.00110440.0011029
Volatility
0.62%0.79%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

