1 IRR to MRU - Convert Iranian Rials to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00093649661 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 1,067.81 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:03 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 IRR0.000936497 MRU
5 IRR0.00468248 MRU
10 IRR0.00936497 MRU
25 IRR0.0234124 MRU
50 IRR0.0468248 MRU
100 IRR0.0936497 MRU
500 IRR0.468248 MRU
1,000 IRR0.936497 MRU
5,000 IRR4.68248 MRU
10,000 IRR9.36497 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iranian Rial

1 MRU1,067.81 IRR
5 MRU5,339.05 IRR
10 MRU10,678.1 IRR
25 MRU26,695.2 IRR
50 MRU53,390.5 IRR
100 MRU106,781 IRR
500 MRU533,905 IRR
1,000 MRU1,067,810 IRR
5,000 MRU5,339,050 IRR
10,000 MRU10,678,100 IRR

IRR to MRU Chart

1 IRR = 0 MRU

1 Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000947320.00096144
Low
0.000926110.00092611
Average
0.000933690.00094171
Volatility
0.65%0.68%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

, ratings