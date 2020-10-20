1 IRR to MNT - Convert Iranian Rials to Mongolian Tugriks

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.080234487 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 12.4635 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:03 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Mongolian Tughrik

irr
IRR
mnt
MNT
1 IRR0.0802345 MNT
5 IRR0.401172 MNT
10 IRR0.802345 MNT
25 IRR2.00586 MNT
50 IRR4.01172 MNT
100 IRR8.02345 MNT
500 IRR40.1172 MNT
1,000 IRR80.2345 MNT
5,000 IRR401.172 MNT
10,000 IRR802.345 MNT

Convert Mongolian Tughrik to Iranian Rial

mnt
MNT
irr
IRR
1 MNT12.4635 IRR
5 MNT62.3173 IRR
10 MNT124.635 IRR
25 MNT311.587 IRR
50 MNT623.173 IRR
100 MNT1,246.35 IRR
500 MNT6,231.73 IRR
1,000 MNT12,463.5 IRR
5,000 MNT62,317.3 IRR
10,000 MNT124,635 IRR

IRR to MNT Chart

1 IRR = 0 MNT

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0808900.081356
Low
0.0798960.079896
Average
0.0804590.080699
Volatility
0.25%0.50%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings