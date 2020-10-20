1 Iranian Rial =
0.049574862 Burmese Kyats
1 MMK = 20.1715 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
MMK
|1 IRR
|0.0495749 MMK
|5 IRR
|0.247874 MMK
|10 IRR
|0.495749 MMK
|25 IRR
|1.23937 MMK
|50 IRR
|2.47874 MMK
|100 IRR
|4.95749 MMK
|500 IRR
|24.7874 MMK
|1,000 IRR
|49.5749 MMK
|5,000 IRR
|247.874 MMK
|10,000 IRR
|495.749 MMK
1 IRR = 0 MMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.049901
|0.050324
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.049447
|0.049405
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.049721
|0.049905
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.More Burmese Kyat info
