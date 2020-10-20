1 IRR to MMK - Convert Iranian Rials to Burmese Kyats

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.049574862 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 20.1715 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:03 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Burmese Kyat

irr
IRR
mmk
MMK
1 IRR0.0495749 MMK
5 IRR0.247874 MMK
10 IRR0.495749 MMK
25 IRR1.23937 MMK
50 IRR2.47874 MMK
100 IRR4.95749 MMK
500 IRR24.7874 MMK
1,000 IRR49.5749 MMK
5,000 IRR247.874 MMK
10,000 IRR495.749 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Iranian Rial

mmk
MMK
irr
IRR
1 MMK20.1715 IRR
5 MMK100.858 IRR
10 MMK201.715 IRR
25 MMK504.288 IRR
50 MMK1,008.58 IRR
100 MMK2,017.15 IRR
500 MMK10,085.8 IRR
1,000 MMK20,171.5 IRR
5,000 MMK100,858 IRR
10,000 MMK201,715 IRR

IRR to MMK Chart

1 IRR = 0 MMK

1 Iranian Rial to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0499010.050324
Low
0.0494470.049405
Average
0.0497210.049905
Volatility
0.30%0.45%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

