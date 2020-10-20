1 Iranian Rial =
0.54352368 Malagasy Francs
1 MGF = 1.83985 IRR
MGF replaced by MGA
IRR
MGF
|1 IRR
|0.543524 MGF
|5 IRR
|2.71762 MGF
|10 IRR
|5.43524 MGF
|25 IRR
|13.5881 MGF
|50 IRR
|27.1762 MGF
|100 IRR
|54.3524 MGF
|500 IRR
|271.762 MGF
|1,000 IRR
|543.524 MGF
|5,000 IRR
|2,717.62 MGF
|10,000 IRR
|5,435.24 MGF
1 IRR = 0 MGF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10671
|0.10671
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10456
|0.10229
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10598
|0.10548
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
