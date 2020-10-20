1 IRR to MGF - Convert Iranian Rials to Malagasy Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.54352368 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 1.83985 IRR

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:12 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Malagasy Franc

irr
IRR
mgf
MGF
1 IRR0.543524 MGF
5 IRR2.71762 MGF
10 IRR5.43524 MGF
25 IRR13.5881 MGF
50 IRR27.1762 MGF
100 IRR54.3524 MGF
500 IRR271.762 MGF
1,000 IRR543.524 MGF
5,000 IRR2,717.62 MGF
10,000 IRR5,435.24 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to Iranian Rial

mgf
MGF
irr
IRR
1 MGF1.83985 IRR
5 MGF9.19923 IRR
10 MGF18.3985 IRR
25 MGF45.9962 IRR
50 MGF91.9923 IRR
100 MGF183.985 IRR
500 MGF919.923 IRR
1,000 MGF1,839.85 IRR
5,000 MGF9,199.23 IRR
10,000 MGF18,398.5 IRR

IRR to MGF Chart

1 IRR = 0 MGF

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.106710.10671
Low
0.104560.10229
Average
0.105980.10548
Volatility
0.45%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings