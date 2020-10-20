1 IRR to MGA - Convert Iranian Rials to Malagasy Ariary

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.10855077 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 9.21228 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:02 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Malagasy Ariary

irr
IRR
mga
MGA
1 IRR0.108551 MGA
5 IRR0.542754 MGA
10 IRR1.08551 MGA
25 IRR2.71377 MGA
50 IRR5.42754 MGA
100 IRR10.8551 MGA
500 IRR54.2754 MGA
1,000 IRR108.551 MGA
5,000 IRR542.754 MGA
10,000 IRR1,085.51 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Iranian Rial

mga
MGA
irr
IRR
1 MGA9.21228 IRR
5 MGA46.0614 IRR
10 MGA92.1228 IRR
25 MGA230.307 IRR
50 MGA460.614 IRR
100 MGA921.228 IRR
500 MGA4,606.14 IRR
1,000 MGA9,212.28 IRR
5,000 MGA46,061.4 IRR
10,000 MGA92,122.8 IRR

IRR to MGA Chart

1 IRR = 0 MGA

1 Iranian Rial to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.106710.10671
Low
0.104560.10229
Average
0.105980.10548
Volatility
0.45%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

, ratings