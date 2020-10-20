1 Iranian Rial =
0.10855077 Malagasy Ariary
1 MGA = 9.21228 IRR
IRR
MGA
|1 IRR
|0.108551 MGA
|5 IRR
|0.542754 MGA
|10 IRR
|1.08551 MGA
|25 IRR
|2.71377 MGA
|50 IRR
|5.42754 MGA
|100 IRR
|10.8551 MGA
|500 IRR
|54.2754 MGA
|1,000 IRR
|108.551 MGA
|5,000 IRR
|542.754 MGA
|10,000 IRR
|1,085.51 MGA
1 IRR = 0 MGA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10671
|0.10671
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10456
|0.10229
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10598
|0.10548
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.More Malagasy Ariary info
