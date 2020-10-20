1 IRR to MDL - Convert Iranian Rials to Moldovan Lei

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00042109307 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 2,374.77 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:02 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Moldovan Leu

irr
IRR
mdl
MDL
1 IRR0.000421093 MDL
5 IRR0.00210547 MDL
10 IRR0.00421093 MDL
25 IRR0.0105273 MDL
50 IRR0.0210547 MDL
100 IRR0.0421093 MDL
500 IRR0.210547 MDL
1,000 IRR0.421093 MDL
5,000 IRR2.10547 MDL
10,000 IRR4.21093 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Iranian Rial

mdl
MDL
irr
IRR
1 MDL2,374.77 IRR
5 MDL11,873.9 IRR
10 MDL23,747.7 IRR
25 MDL59,369.3 IRR
50 MDL118,739 IRR
100 MDL237,477 IRR
500 MDL1,187,390 IRR
1,000 MDL2,374,770 IRR
5,000 MDL11,873,900 IRR
10,000 MDL23,747,700 IRR

IRR to MDL Chart

1 IRR = 0 MDL

1 Iranian Rial to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000426030.00042745
Low
0.000416790.00041550
Average
0.000421240.00042159
Volatility
0.29%0.49%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

