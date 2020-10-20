1 Iranian Rial =
0.000072267006724 Terra
1 LUNA = 13,837.6 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000072267006724 Terra
1 LUNA = 13,837.6 IRR
IRR
LUNA
|1 IRR
|0.000072267 LUNA
|5 IRR
|0.000361335 LUNA
|10 IRR
|0.00072267 LUNA
|25 IRR
|0.00180668 LUNA
|50 IRR
|0.00361335 LUNA
|100 IRR
|0.0072267 LUNA
|500 IRR
|0.0361335 LUNA
|1,000 IRR
|0.072267 LUNA
|5,000 IRR
|0.361335 LUNA
|10,000 IRR
|0.72267 LUNA
LUNA
IRR
|1 LUNA
|13,837.6 IRR
|5 LUNA
|69,187.9 IRR
|10 LUNA
|138,376 IRR
|25 LUNA
|345,939 IRR
|50 LUNA
|691,879 IRR
|100 LUNA
|1,383,760 IRR
|500 LUNA
|6,918,790 IRR
|1,000 LUNA
|13,837,600 IRR
|5,000 LUNA
|69,187,900 IRR
|10,000 LUNA
|138,376,000 IRR
1 IRR = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000090451
|0.000090451
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000040828
|0.000040828
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000066492
|0.000066025
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13.64%
|12.90%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings