1 IRR to LKR - Convert Iranian Rials to Sri Lankan Rupees

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0072341549 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 138.233 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:11 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Sri Lankan Rupee

1 IRR0.00723415 LKR
5 IRR0.0361708 LKR
10 IRR0.0723415 LKR
25 IRR0.180854 LKR
50 IRR0.361708 LKR
100 IRR0.723415 LKR
500 IRR3.61708 LKR
1,000 IRR7.23415 LKR
5,000 IRR36.1708 LKR
10,000 IRR72.3415 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to Iranian Rial

1 LKR138.233 IRR
5 LKR691.166 IRR
10 LKR1,382.33 IRR
25 LKR3,455.83 IRR
50 LKR6,911.66 IRR
100 LKR13,823.3 IRR
500 LKR69,116.6 IRR
1,000 LKR138,233 IRR
5,000 LKR691,166 IRR
10,000 LKR1,382,330 IRR

IRR to LKR Chart

1 IRR = 0 LKR

1 Iranian Rial to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00728570.0072857
Low
0.00707390.0070333
Average
0.00720700.0071574
Volatility
0.38%0.56%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

