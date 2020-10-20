1 Iranian Rial =
0.021262519 North Korean Won
1 KPW = 47.0311 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.021262519 North Korean Won
1 KPW = 47.0311 IRR
IRR
KPW
|1 IRR
|0.0212625 KPW
|5 IRR
|0.106313 KPW
|10 IRR
|0.212625 KPW
|25 IRR
|0.531563 KPW
|50 IRR
|1.06313 KPW
|100 IRR
|2.12625 KPW
|500 IRR
|10.6313 KPW
|1,000 IRR
|21.2625 KPW
|5,000 IRR
|106.313 KPW
|10,000 IRR
|212.625 KPW
1 IRR = 0 KPW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021427
|0.021567
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021169
|0.021169
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.021325
|0.021405
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for North Korean Won is KPW. The currency symbol is ₩.More North Korean Won info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings