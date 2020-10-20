1 Iranian Rial =
0.0030395131 Kenyan Shillings
1 KES = 329.000 IRR
IRR
KES
|1 IRR
|0.00303951 KES
|5 IRR
|0.0151976 KES
|10 IRR
|0.0303951 KES
|25 IRR
|0.0759878 KES
|50 IRR
|0.151976 KES
|100 IRR
|0.303951 KES
|500 IRR
|1.51976 KES
|1,000 IRR
|3.03951 KES
|5,000 IRR
|15.1976 KES
|10,000 IRR
|30.3951 KES
1 IRR = 0 KES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030983
|0.0032513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030338
|0.0030338
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0030617
|0.0031165
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.More Kenyan Shilling info
