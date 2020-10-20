1 IRR to JOD - Convert Iranian Rials to Jordanian Dinars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000016748554 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 59,706.6 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:34 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Jordanian Dinar

irr
IRR
jod
JOD
1 IRR0.0000167486 JOD
5 IRR0.0000837428 JOD
10 IRR0.000167486 JOD
25 IRR0.000418714 JOD
50 IRR0.000837428 JOD
100 IRR0.00167486 JOD
500 IRR0.00837428 JOD
1,000 IRR0.0167486 JOD
5,000 IRR0.0837428 JOD
10,000 IRR0.167486 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to Iranian Rial

jod
JOD
irr
IRR
1 JOD59,706.6 IRR
5 JOD298,533 IRR
10 JOD597,066 IRR
25 JOD1,492,670 IRR
50 JOD2,985,330 IRR
100 JOD5,970,660 IRR
500 JOD29,853,300 IRR
1,000 JOD59,706,600 IRR
5,000 JOD298,533,000 IRR
10,000 JOD597,066,000 IRR

IRR to JOD Chart

1 IRR = 0 JOD

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000168800.000016990
Low
0.0000166770.000016677
Average
0.0000168000.000016862
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

