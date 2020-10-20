1 Iranian Rial =
0.000016748554 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 59,706.6 IRR
IRR
JOD
|1 IRR
|0.0000167486 JOD
|5 IRR
|0.0000837428 JOD
|10 IRR
|0.000167486 JOD
|25 IRR
|0.000418714 JOD
|50 IRR
|0.000837428 JOD
|100 IRR
|0.00167486 JOD
|500 IRR
|0.00837428 JOD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0167486 JOD
|5,000 IRR
|0.0837428 JOD
|10,000 IRR
|0.167486 JOD
1 IRR = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000016880
|0.000016990
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000016677
|0.000016677
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000016800
|0.000016862
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
