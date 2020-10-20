1 Iranian Rial =
0.000018540453 Jersey Pounds
1 JEP = 53,936.1 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000018540453 Jersey Pounds
1 JEP = 53,936.1 IRR
IRR
JEP
|1 IRR
|0.0000185405 JEP
|5 IRR
|0.0000927023 JEP
|10 IRR
|0.000185405 JEP
|25 IRR
|0.000463511 JEP
|50 IRR
|0.000927023 JEP
|100 IRR
|0.00185405 JEP
|500 IRR
|0.00927023 JEP
|1,000 IRR
|0.0185405 JEP
|5,000 IRR
|0.0927023 JEP
|10,000 IRR
|0.185405 JEP
1 IRR = 0 JEP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018826
|0.000019370
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018424
|0.000018424
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000018653
|0.000018847
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.More Jersey Pound info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings