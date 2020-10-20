1 IRR to ISK - Convert Iranian Rials to Icelandic Kronur

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0032734184 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 305.491 IRR

Iranian Rial to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:33 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Icelandic Krona

1 IRR0.003266 ISK
5 IRR0.01633 ISK
10 IRR0.03266 ISK
25 IRR0.0816499 ISK
50 IRR0.1633 ISK
100 IRR0.3266 ISK
500 IRR1.633 ISK
1,000 IRR3.266 ISK
5,000 IRR16.33 ISK
10,000 IRR32.66 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to Iranian Rial

1 ISK306.185 IRR
5 ISK1,530.93 IRR
10 ISK3,061.85 IRR
25 ISK7,654.63 IRR
50 ISK15,309.3 IRR
100 ISK30,618.5 IRR
500 ISK153,093 IRR
1,000 ISK306,185 IRR
5,000 ISK1,530,930 IRR
10,000 ISK3,061,850 IRR

IRR to ISK Chart

1 IRR = 0 ISK

1 Iranian Rial to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00332240.0033907
Low
0.00323240.0032324
Average
0.00328770.0033116
Volatility
0.48%0.63%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

