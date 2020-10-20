1 Iranian Rial =
0.0086629675 Hungarian Forints
1 HUF = 115.434 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0086629675 Hungarian Forints
1 HUF = 115.434 IRR
IRR
HUF
|1 IRR
|0.00866297 HUF
|5 IRR
|0.0433148 HUF
|10 IRR
|0.0866297 HUF
|25 IRR
|0.216574 HUF
|50 IRR
|0.433148 HUF
|100 IRR
|0.866297 HUF
|500 IRR
|4.33148 HUF
|1,000 IRR
|8.66297 HUF
|5,000 IRR
|43.3148 HUF
|10,000 IRR
|86.6297 HUF
1 IRR = 0 HUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0088601
|0.0088907
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0084458
|0.0083542
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0086918
|0.0086482
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.More Hungarian Forint info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings