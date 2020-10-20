1 Iranian Rial =
0.0001654098 Croatian Kunas
1 HRK = 6,045.59 IRR
HRK replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0001654098 Croatian Kunas
1 HRK = 6,045.59 IRR
HRK replaced by EUR
IRR
HRK
|1 IRR
|0.00016541 HRK
|5 IRR
|0.000827049 HRK
|10 IRR
|0.0016541 HRK
|25 IRR
|0.00413524 HRK
|50 IRR
|0.00827049 HRK
|100 IRR
|0.016541 HRK
|500 IRR
|0.0827049 HRK
|1,000 IRR
|0.16541 HRK
|5,000 IRR
|0.827049 HRK
|10,000 IRR
|1.6541 HRK
1 IRR = 0 HRK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.More Croatian Kuna info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings