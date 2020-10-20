1 Iranian Rial =
0.00058658463 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 1,704.78 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00058658463 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 1,704.78 IRR
IRR
HNL
|1 IRR
|0.000586585 HNL
|5 IRR
|0.00293292 HNL
|10 IRR
|0.00586585 HNL
|25 IRR
|0.0146646 HNL
|50 IRR
|0.0293292 HNL
|100 IRR
|0.0586585 HNL
|500 IRR
|0.293292 HNL
|1,000 IRR
|0.586585 HNL
|5,000 IRR
|2.93292 HNL
|10,000 IRR
|5.86585 HNL
1 IRR = 0 HNL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00058937
|0.00059167
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00058152
|0.00058051
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00058560
|0.00058735
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.More Honduran Lempira info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings