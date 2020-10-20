1 Iranian Rial =
0.20307258 Guinean Francs
1 GNF = 4.92435 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
GNF
|1 IRR
|0.203073 GNF
|5 IRR
|1.01536 GNF
|10 IRR
|2.03073 GNF
|25 IRR
|5.07681 GNF
|50 IRR
|10.1536 GNF
|100 IRR
|20.3073 GNF
|500 IRR
|101.536 GNF
|1,000 IRR
|203.073 GNF
|5,000 IRR
|1,015.36 GNF
|10,000 IRR
|2,030.73 GNF
1 IRR = 0 GNF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20512
|0.20605
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20183
|0.20183
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.20365
|0.20428
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.More Guinean Franc info
