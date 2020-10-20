1 IRR to GNF - Convert Iranian Rials to Guinean Francs

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.20307258 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 4.92435 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:01 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Guinean Franc

irr
IRR
gnf
GNF
1 IRR0.203073 GNF
5 IRR1.01536 GNF
10 IRR2.03073 GNF
25 IRR5.07681 GNF
50 IRR10.1536 GNF
100 IRR20.3073 GNF
500 IRR101.536 GNF
1,000 IRR203.073 GNF
5,000 IRR1,015.36 GNF
10,000 IRR2,030.73 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Iranian Rial

gnf
GNF
irr
IRR
1 GNF4.92435 IRR
5 GNF24.6217 IRR
10 GNF49.2435 IRR
25 GNF123.109 IRR
50 GNF246.217 IRR
100 GNF492.435 IRR
500 GNF2,462.17 IRR
1,000 GNF4,924.35 IRR
5,000 GNF24,621.7 IRR
10,000 GNF49,243.5 IRR

IRR to GNF Chart

1 IRR = 0 GNF

1 Iranian Rial to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.205120.20605
Low
0.201830.20183
Average
0.203650.20428
Volatility
0.60%0.59%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

