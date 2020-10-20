1 Iranian Rial =
0.000018506403 Guernsey Pounds
1 GGP = 54,035.4 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
GGP
|1 IRR
|0.0000185064 GGP
|5 IRR
|0.000092532 GGP
|10 IRR
|0.000185064 GGP
|25 IRR
|0.00046266 GGP
|50 IRR
|0.00092532 GGP
|100 IRR
|0.00185064 GGP
|500 IRR
|0.0092532 GGP
|1,000 IRR
|0.0185064 GGP
|5,000 IRR
|0.092532 GGP
|10,000 IRR
|0.185064 GGP
1 IRR = 0 GGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018826
|0.000019370
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018424
|0.000018424
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000018653
|0.000018847
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.
