1 Iranian Rial =
0.00012990064 Finnish Markkaa
1 FIM = 7,698.19 IRR
FIM replaced by EUR
IRR
FIM
|1 IRR
|0.000129901 FIM
|5 IRR
|0.000649503 FIM
|10 IRR
|0.00129901 FIM
|25 IRR
|0.00324752 FIM
|50 IRR
|0.00649503 FIM
|100 IRR
|0.0129901 FIM
|500 IRR
|0.0649503 FIM
|1,000 IRR
|0.129901 FIM
|5,000 IRR
|0.649503 FIM
|10,000 IRR
|1.29901 FIM
1 IRR = 0 FIM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.
