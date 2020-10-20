1 IRR to ESP - Convert Iranian Rials to Spanish Pesetas

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0036351545 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 275.091 IRR

ESP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:10 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Spanish Peseta

irr
IRR
esp
ESP
1 IRR0.00363515 ESP
5 IRR0.0181758 ESP
10 IRR0.0363515 ESP
25 IRR0.0908789 ESP
50 IRR0.181758 ESP
100 IRR0.363515 ESP
500 IRR1.81758 ESP
1,000 IRR3.63515 ESP
5,000 IRR18.1758 ESP
10,000 IRR36.3515 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Iranian Rial

esp
ESP
irr
IRR
1 ESP275.091 IRR
5 ESP1,375.46 IRR
10 ESP2,750.91 IRR
25 ESP6,877.29 IRR
50 ESP13,754.6 IRR
100 ESP27,509.1 IRR
500 ESP137,546 IRR
1,000 ESP275,091 IRR
5,000 ESP1,375,460 IRR
10,000 ESP2,750,910 IRR

IRR to ESP Chart

1 IRR = 0 ESP

1 Iranian Rial to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

