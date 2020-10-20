1 Iranian Rial =
0.0011443288 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 873.875 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
EGP
|1 IRR
|0.00114433 EGP
|5 IRR
|0.00572164 EGP
|10 IRR
|0.0114433 EGP
|25 IRR
|0.0286082 EGP
|50 IRR
|0.0572164 EGP
|100 IRR
|0.114433 EGP
|500 IRR
|0.572164 EGP
|1,000 IRR
|1.14433 EGP
|5,000 IRR
|5.72164 EGP
|10,000 IRR
|11.4433 EGP
1 IRR = 0 EGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011449
|0.0011609
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011099
|0.0011044
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011316
|0.0011324
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.More Egyptian Pound info
