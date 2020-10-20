1 Iranian Rial =
0.000195592214527 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 5,112.68 IRR
IRR
DOGE
|1 IRR
|0.000195592 DOGE
|5 IRR
|0.000977961 DOGE
|10 IRR
|0.00195592 DOGE
|25 IRR
|0.00488981 DOGE
|50 IRR
|0.00977961 DOGE
|100 IRR
|0.0195592 DOGE
|500 IRR
|0.0977961 DOGE
|1,000 IRR
|0.195592 DOGE
|5,000 IRR
|0.977961 DOGE
|10,000 IRR
|1.95592 DOGE
DOGE
IRR
|1 DOGE
|5,112.68 IRR
|5 DOGE
|25,563.4 IRR
|10 DOGE
|51,126.8 IRR
|25 DOGE
|127,817 IRR
|50 DOGE
|255,634 IRR
|100 DOGE
|511,268 IRR
|500 DOGE
|2,556,340 IRR
|1,000 DOGE
|5,112,680 IRR
|5,000 DOGE
|25,563,400 IRR
|10,000 DOGE
|51,126,800 IRR
1 IRR = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00019670
|0.00019670
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00014288
|0.00011643
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017430
|0.00015724
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.35%
|4.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
