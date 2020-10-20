1 IRR to DEM - Convert Iranian Rials to German Deutsche Marks

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000042730423 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 23,402.5 IRR

DEM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:10 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to German Deutsche Mark

irr
IRR
dem
DEM
1 IRR0.0000427304 DEM
5 IRR0.000213652 DEM
10 IRR0.000427304 DEM
25 IRR0.00106826 DEM
50 IRR0.00213652 DEM
100 IRR0.00427304 DEM
500 IRR0.0213652 DEM
1,000 IRR0.0427304 DEM
5,000 IRR0.213652 DEM
10,000 IRR0.427304 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Iranian Rial

dem
DEM
irr
IRR
1 DEM23,402.5 IRR
5 DEM117,013 IRR
10 DEM234,025 IRR
25 DEM585,063 IRR
50 DEM1,170,130 IRR
100 DEM2,340,250 IRR
500 DEM11,701,300 IRR
1,000 DEM23,402,500 IRR
5,000 DEM117,013,000 IRR
10,000 DEM234,025,000 IRR

IRR to DEM Chart

1 IRR = 0 DEM

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings