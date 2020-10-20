1 Iranian Rial =
0.0024104833 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 414.855 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
CVE
|1 IRR
|0.00241048 CVE
|5 IRR
|0.0120524 CVE
|10 IRR
|0.0241048 CVE
|25 IRR
|0.0602621 CVE
|50 IRR
|0.120524 CVE
|100 IRR
|0.241048 CVE
|500 IRR
|1.20524 CVE
|1,000 IRR
|2.41048 CVE
|5,000 IRR
|12.0524 CVE
|10,000 IRR
|24.1048 CVE
1 IRR = 0 CVE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024545
|0.0024804
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023861
|0.0023861
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0024289
|0.0024361
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.More Cape Verdean Escudo info
