1 IRR to CVE - Convert Iranian Rials to Cape Verdean Escudos

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0024104833 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 414.855 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:59 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Cape Verdean Escudo

irr
IRR
cve
CVE
1 IRR0.00241048 CVE
5 IRR0.0120524 CVE
10 IRR0.0241048 CVE
25 IRR0.0602621 CVE
50 IRR0.120524 CVE
100 IRR0.241048 CVE
500 IRR1.20524 CVE
1,000 IRR2.41048 CVE
5,000 IRR12.0524 CVE
10,000 IRR24.1048 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Iranian Rial

cve
CVE
irr
IRR
1 CVE414.855 IRR
5 CVE2,074.27 IRR
10 CVE4,148.55 IRR
25 CVE10,371.4 IRR
50 CVE20,742.7 IRR
100 CVE41,485.5 IRR
500 CVE207,427 IRR
1,000 CVE414,855 IRR
5,000 CVE2,074,270 IRR
10,000 CVE4,148,550 IRR

IRR to CVE Chart

1 IRR = 0 CVE

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00245450.0024804
Low
0.00238610.0023861
Average
0.00242890.0024361
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

