1 Iranian Rial =
0.0001722177 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 5,806.60 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0001722177 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 5,806.60 IRR
IRR
CNH
|1 IRR
|0.000172218 CNH
|5 IRR
|0.000861089 CNH
|10 IRR
|0.00172218 CNH
|25 IRR
|0.00430544 CNH
|50 IRR
|0.00861089 CNH
|100 IRR
|0.0172218 CNH
|500 IRR
|0.0861089 CNH
|1,000 IRR
|0.172218 CNH
|5,000 IRR
|0.861089 CNH
|10,000 IRR
|1.72218 CNH
1 IRR = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017377
|0.00017378
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017078
|0.00017005
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017241
|0.00017257
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings