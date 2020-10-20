1 Iranian Rial =
0.77118077 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 1.29671 IRR
BYR replaced by BYN
IRR
BYR
|1 IRR
|0.771181 BYR
|5 IRR
|3.8559 BYR
|10 IRR
|7.71181 BYR
|25 IRR
|19.2795 BYR
|50 IRR
|38.559 BYR
|100 IRR
|77.1181 BYR
|500 IRR
|385.59 BYR
|1,000 IRR
|771.181 BYR
|5,000 IRR
|3,855.9 BYR
|10,000 IRR
|7,711.81 BYR
1 IRR = 0 BYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000077971
|0.000078360
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000076915
|0.000076414
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000077509
|0.000077790
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
