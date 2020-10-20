1 IRR to BYR - Convert Iranian Rials to Belarusian Rubles

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.77118077 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 1.29671 IRR

BYR replaced by BYN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:59 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Belarusian Ruble

irr
IRR
byr
BYR
1 IRR0.771181 BYR
5 IRR3.8559 BYR
10 IRR7.71181 BYR
25 IRR19.2795 BYR
50 IRR38.559 BYR
100 IRR77.1181 BYR
500 IRR385.59 BYR
1,000 IRR771.181 BYR
5,000 IRR3,855.9 BYR
10,000 IRR7,711.81 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Iranian Rial

byr
BYR
irr
IRR
1 BYR1.29671 IRR
5 BYR6.48356 IRR
10 BYR12.9671 IRR
25 BYR32.4178 IRR
50 BYR64.8356 IRR
100 BYR129.671 IRR
500 BYR648.356 IRR
1,000 BYR1,296.71 IRR
5,000 BYR6,483.56 IRR
10,000 BYR12,967.1 IRR

IRR to BYR Chart

1 IRR = 0 BYR

1 Iranian Rial to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000779710.000078360
Low
0.0000769150.000076414
Average
0.0000775090.000077790
Volatility
0.39%0.56%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

