1 IRR to BND - Convert Iranian Rials to Bruneian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000031907493 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 31,340.6 IRR

Iranian Rial to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:32 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bruneian Dollar

irr
IRR
bnd
BND
1 IRR0.0000319075 BND
5 IRR0.000159537 BND
10 IRR0.000319075 BND
25 IRR0.000797687 BND
50 IRR0.00159537 BND
100 IRR0.00319075 BND
500 IRR0.0159537 BND
1,000 IRR0.0319075 BND
5,000 IRR0.159537 BND
10,000 IRR0.319075 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Iranian Rial

bnd
BND
irr
IRR
1 BND31,340.6 IRR
5 BND156,703 IRR
10 BND313,406 IRR
25 BND783,515 IRR
50 BND1,567,030 IRR
100 BND3,134,060 IRR
500 BND15,670,300 IRR
1,000 BND31,340,600 IRR
5,000 BND156,703,000 IRR
10,000 BND313,406,000 IRR

IRR to BND Chart

1 IRR = 0 BND

1 Iranian Rial to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000322860.000032604
Low
0.0000317550.000031670
Average
0.0000320560.000032195
Volatility
0.37%0.56%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

