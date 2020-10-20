1 IRR to BEF - Convert Iranian Rials to Belgian Francs

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00088133478 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 1,134.64 IRR

BEF replaced by EUR

Iranian Rial to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:10 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Belgian Franc

irr
IRR
bef
BEF
1 IRR0.000881335 BEF
5 IRR0.00440667 BEF
10 IRR0.00881335 BEF
25 IRR0.0220334 BEF
50 IRR0.0440667 BEF
100 IRR0.0881335 BEF
500 IRR0.440667 BEF
1,000 IRR0.881335 BEF
5,000 IRR4.40667 BEF
10,000 IRR8.81335 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Iranian Rial

bef
BEF
irr
IRR
1 BEF1,134.64 IRR
5 BEF5,673.21 IRR
10 BEF11,346.4 IRR
25 BEF28,366.1 IRR
50 BEF56,732.1 IRR
100 BEF113,464 IRR
500 BEF567,321 IRR
1,000 BEF1,134,640 IRR
5,000 BEF5,673,210 IRR
10,000 BEF11,346,400 IRR

IRR to BEF Chart

1 IRR = 0 BEF

1 Iranian Rial to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

