1 IRR to BBD - Convert Iranian Rials to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00004714662 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 21,210.4 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:44 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

irr
IRR
bbd
BBD
1 IRR0.0000471466 BBD
5 IRR0.000235733 BBD
10 IRR0.000471466 BBD
25 IRR0.00117867 BBD
50 IRR0.00235733 BBD
100 IRR0.00471466 BBD
500 IRR0.0235733 BBD
1,000 IRR0.0471466 BBD
5,000 IRR0.235733 BBD
10,000 IRR0.471466 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to Iranian Rial

bbd
BBD
irr
IRR
1 BBD21,210.4 IRR
5 BBD106,052 IRR
10 BBD212,104 IRR
25 BBD530,261 IRR
50 BBD1,060,520 IRR
100 BBD2,121,040 IRR
500 BBD10,605,200 IRR
1,000 BBD21,210,400 IRR
5,000 BBD106,052,000 IRR
10,000 BBD212,104,000 IRR

IRR to BBD Chart

1 IRR = 0 BBD

1 Iranian Rial to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000476160.000047926
Low
0.0000470430.000047043
Average
0.0000473890.000047566
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

