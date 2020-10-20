1 Iranian Rial =
0.000042178373 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 23,708.8 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
AWG
|1 IRR
|0.0000421784 AWG
|5 IRR
|0.000210892 AWG
|10 IRR
|0.000421784 AWG
|25 IRR
|0.00105446 AWG
|50 IRR
|0.00210892 AWG
|100 IRR
|0.00421784 AWG
|500 IRR
|0.0210892 AWG
|1,000 IRR
|0.0421784 AWG
|5,000 IRR
|0.210892 AWG
|10,000 IRR
|0.421784 AWG
1 IRR = 0 AWG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000042616
|0.000042893
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000042104
|0.000042104
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042414
|0.000042572
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
