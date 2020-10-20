1 Iranian Rial =
0.000042196928 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 23,698.4 IRR
date 2020-10-20
IRR
ANG
|1 IRR
|0.0000421969 ANG
|5 IRR
|0.000210985 ANG
|10 IRR
|0.000421969 ANG
|25 IRR
|0.00105492 ANG
|50 IRR
|0.00210985 ANG
|100 IRR
|0.00421969 ANG
|500 IRR
|0.0210985 ANG
|1,000 IRR
|0.0421969 ANG
|5,000 IRR
|0.210985 ANG
|10,000 IRR
|0.421969 ANG
1 IRR = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000042590
|0.000042914
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000042158
|0.000042158
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042433
|0.000042584
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Dutch Guilder info
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
