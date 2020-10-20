1 IRR to ANG - Convert Iranian Rials to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000042196928 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 23,698.4 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:58 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Dutch Guilder

irr
IRR
ang
ANG
1 IRR0.0000421969 ANG
5 IRR0.000210985 ANG
10 IRR0.000421969 ANG
25 IRR0.00105492 ANG
50 IRR0.00210985 ANG
100 IRR0.00421969 ANG
500 IRR0.0210985 ANG
1,000 IRR0.0421969 ANG
5,000 IRR0.210985 ANG
10,000 IRR0.421969 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Iranian Rial

ang
ANG
irr
IRR
1 ANG23,698.4 IRR
5 ANG118,492 IRR
10 ANG236,984 IRR
25 ANG592,460 IRR
50 ANG1,184,920 IRR
100 ANG2,369,840 IRR
500 ANG11,849,200 IRR
1,000 ANG23,698,400 IRR
5,000 ANG118,492,000 IRR
10,000 ANG236,984,000 IRR

IRR to ANG Chart

1 IRR = 0 ANG

1 Iranian Rial to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000425900.000042914
Low
0.0000421580.000042158
Average
0.0000424330.000042584
Volatility
0.25%0.48%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

