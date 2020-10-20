PersonalBusiness
1 EUR to USD - Convert Euros to US Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Euro =

1.0064911 US Dollars

1 USD = 0.993551 EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Check send rates
Euro to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 12, 2022, 15:48 UTC
We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Check send rates

Convert Euro to US Dollar

EUR
USD
1 EUR1.00649 USD
5 EUR5.03246 USD
10 EUR10.0649 USD
25 EUR25.1623 USD
50 EUR50.3246 USD
100 EUR100.649 USD
500 EUR503.246 USD
1,000 EUR1,006.49 USD
5,000 EUR5,032.46 USD
10,000 EUR10,064.9 USD
50,000 EUR50,324.6 USD

Convert US Dollar to Euro

USD
EUR
1 USD0.993551 EUR
5 USD4.96775 EUR
10 USD9.93551 EUR
25 USD24.8388 EUR
50 USD49.6775 EUR
100 USD99.3551 EUR
500 USD496.775 EUR
1,000 USD993.551 EUR
5,000 USD4,967.75 EUR
10,000 USD9,935.51 EUR
50,000 USD49,677.5 EUR

EUR to USD Chart

1 EUR = 0 USD

1 Euro to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.05811.0896
Low
1.00471.0047
Average
1.04221.0570
Volatility
0.51%0.51%

Currency Information

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

