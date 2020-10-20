EUR
USD
|1 EUR
|1.00649 USD
|5 EUR
|5.03246 USD
|10 EUR
|10.0649 USD
|25 EUR
|25.1623 USD
|50 EUR
|50.3246 USD
|100 EUR
|100.649 USD
|500 EUR
|503.246 USD
|1,000 EUR
|1,006.49 USD
|5,000 EUR
|5,032.46 USD
|10,000 EUR
|10,064.9 USD
|50,000 EUR
|50,324.6 USD
1 EUR = 0 USD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0581
|1.0896
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0047
|1.0047
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.0422
|1.0570
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.
