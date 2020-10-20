1 AMD to PTE - Convert Armenian Drams to Portuguese Escudos

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.47851994 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 2.08978 AMD

PTE replaced by EUR

Armenian Dram to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:16 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Portuguese Escudo

amd
AMD
pte
PTE
1 AMD0.47852 PTE
5 AMD2.3926 PTE
10 AMD4.7852 PTE
25 AMD11.963 PTE
50 AMD23.926 PTE
100 AMD47.852 PTE
500 AMD239.26 PTE
1,000 AMD478.52 PTE
5,000 AMD2,392.6 PTE
10,000 AMD4,785.2 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Armenian Dram

pte
PTE
amd
AMD
1 PTE2.08978 AMD
5 PTE10.4489 AMD
10 PTE20.8978 AMD
25 PTE52.2444 AMD
50 PTE104.489 AMD
100 PTE208.978 AMD
500 PTE1,044.89 AMD
1,000 PTE2,089.78 AMD
5,000 PTE10,448.9 AMD
10,000 PTE20,897.8 AMD

AMD to PTE Chart

1 AMD = 0 PTE

1 Armenian Dram to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00237600.0023685
Average
0.00240630.0023986
Volatility
0.48%0.45%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

