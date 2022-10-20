Login
Malawian Kwacha to Terra Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MWK to LUNA Chart

Malawian Kwacha to Terra

1 MWK = 0 LUNA

Apr 6, 2025, 04:56 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 04:56 UTC
MWK/LUNA close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mwk

MWK - Malawian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.

luna

LUNA - Terra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09579
GBP / EUR1.17723
USD / JPY146.965
GBP / USD1.29001
USD / CHF0.861198
USD / CAD1.42225
EUR / JPY161.044
AUD / USD0.604262

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

