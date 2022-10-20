Login
Maldivian Rufiyaa to Honduran Lempira Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
MVR to HNL Chart

Maldivian Rufiyaa to Honduran Lempira

1 MVR = 0 HNL

Apr 5, 2025, 22:10 UTC - Apr 5, 2025, 22:10 UTC
MVR/HNL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09582
GBP / EUR1.18138
USD / JPY146.953
GBP / USD1.29458
USD / CHF0.861161
USD / CAD1.42246
EUR / JPY161.033
AUD / USD0.604129

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

