Luxembourg Franc to Syrian Pound Exchange Rate Chart

LUF to SYP Chart
Luxembourg Franc to Syrian Pound
1 LUF = 0 SYP
Mar 9, 2025, 21:49 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 21:49 UTC
LUF/SYP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.More Syrian Pound info
