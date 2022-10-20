Login
Luxembourg Franc to Peruvian Sol Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

LUF to PEN Chart

Luxembourg Franc to Peruvian Sol

1 LUF = 0 PEN

Mar 9, 2025, 21:45 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 21:45 UTC
LUF/PEN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

More Peruvian Sol info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08367
GBP / EUR1.19154
USD / JPY147.868
GBP / USD1.29123
USD / CHF0.880425
USD / CAD1.43873
EUR / JPY160.240
AUD / USD0.630444

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

